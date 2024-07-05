Left Menu

Hurricane Beryl Slams Yucatan Peninsula

Storm Beryl has made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula as a category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. It was located about 5 miles northeast of Tulum, Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Updated: 05-07-2024 16:49 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Storm Beryl has made its presence known, making landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula as a category 2 hurricane. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm hit approximately 5 miles (10 km) northeast of Tulum, Mexico.

The hurricane is packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph), posing a significant threat to the region. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions as Beryl barrels through.

Your continued updates and preparedness guidance can make a significant difference as this powerful storm moves inland.

