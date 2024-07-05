Hurricane Beryl Slams Yucatan Peninsula

Storm Beryl has made its presence known, making landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula as a category 2 hurricane. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm hit approximately 5 miles (10 km) northeast of Tulum, Mexico.

The hurricane is packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph), posing a significant threat to the region. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions as Beryl barrels through.

Your continued updates and preparedness guidance can make a significant difference as this powerful storm moves inland.