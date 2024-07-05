Left Menu

Hurricane Beryl Wreaks Havoc on Mexican Coast

Hurricane Beryl struck the Mexican coast near major beach destinations, causing widespread damage with strong winds and heavy rain. The Category 2 storm, noted for its rapid strengthening due to climate change, has already claimed multiple lives in the Caribbean. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors as the storm progresses.

Updated: 05-07-2024 20:04 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Hurricane Beryl smashed into the Mexican coast near top beach destinations on Friday, whipping palm trees with strong winds as a steady rain fell, after forging a deadly trail of destruction across much of the Caribbean.

The storm's core shifted over the Yucatan Peninsula, bringing maximum sustained winds of around 100 mph (161 kph) as it reached the coastal town of Tulum. Despite the slightly slower winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of dangerous storm surges and destructive waves in the surrounding area.

'We're asking everyone to stay in your homes, in your shelters, do not leave,' Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama urged residents in a social media video.

Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, rapidly strengthened due to climate change, according to scientists. Mexico's civil protection agency issued a red alert, signaling maximum hazard. Video from social media displayed a battered Tulum downtown.

Quintana Roo schools were shut, and 120 storm shelters were opened. Thousands of tourists were evacuated, and dozens of flights were canceled. The storm, expected to weaken after passing the Yucatan, may gain strength again upon reaching the Gulf of Mexico.

