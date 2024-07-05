Delhi Fortifies Flood Defense with 24x7 Control Room

The Delhi government has launched a 24x7 flood control room, designed to monitor real-time data from the Hathnikund barrage, where water releases into the Yamuna River heading towards Delhi.

Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed this initiative during a joint press conference, following an apex committee meeting on flood control measures within the National Capital Territory.

This control room will be operated by officials from various agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Atishi, the city's water minister, detailed that, should the Yamuna's water release exceed one lakh cusecs, the relief and rescue machinery will be swiftly activated. Currently, 352 cusecs of water are being released. Bharadwaj, the irrigation and flood control minister, noted the room's real-time, computerized monitoring capabilities.

The meeting also involved the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), the army, police, and other Delhi government departments. According to Atishi, close monitoring includes working with the Haryana irrigation department and tracking weather conditions in the Yamuna's flow area.

This heightened vigilance follows last year's flood, which saw the Yamuna reach its highest level in 70 years. Bharadwaj affirmed that this time, all issues, including the ITO barrage gate problems from last year, have been resolved.