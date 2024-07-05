Left Menu

Scorching Heat Blankets U.S. as Wildfires Rage and Hurricane Threatens

Dangerously hot conditions are expected over the Independence Day weekend across the U.S. West Coast, Southeast, and Middle Atlantic seaboard. Forecasters warn of record-breaking temperatures and wildfire risks. Meanwhile, Hurricane Beryl's remnants threaten Southern Texas with heavy rains after causing destruction in the Caribbean.

Updated: 05-07-2024 21:24 IST
Dangerously hot conditions are set to mar the remainder of the long Independence Day weekend, spanning much of the U.S. West Coast, Southeast, and Middle Atlantic seaboard, according to forecasters on Friday. At the same time, California firefighters are grappling with one of the season's first major wildfires.

Approximately 108 million Americans remain under excessive heat advisories with record-breaking temperatures projected for parts of California, southern Oregon, and the Southwest, stated the National Weather Service. Temperatures on the West Coast will soar 15 to 30 degrees above average, reaching up to 110 Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) on Friday.

Hottest areas include Phoenix (115 F), Washington D.C. (100 F), and Palm Springs, California (119 F). The weather service strongly advises the public to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight, and seek shelter in air-conditioned buildings.

Fire officials and meteorologists have issued warnings of potential wildfires due to hot, dry, and windy conditions in the West. The Thompson Fire in Butte County, California, has burned nearly 6 square miles and remains partially contained, causing evacuations and structural damages.

Southern Texas prepares for a different threat as Hurricane Beryl's remnants are poised to bring heavy rains early next week. The Hurricane, which made its landfall in Mexico, left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, resulting in 11 fatalities.

