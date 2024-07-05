Monsoon Fury: North India Battered by Heavy Rains and Floods

Heavy rain disrupted daily life in vast swathes of north India, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, on Friday. Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam remained grim with major rivers flowing above the danger mark, affecting nearly 22 lakh people.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam visited several flood-hit areas in Dibrugarh, one of the 29 affected districts. In Uttarakhand, heavy rain over the past few days led to the drowning of a five-year-old in Dehradun and a teenager in a Haridwar rivulet, further disrupting life with numerous landslides.

Heavy rains also lashed Himachal Pradesh, causing the closure of 64 roads as authorities warned of moderate flash flood risks in several districts. In Rajasthan, heavy rain persisted, severely impacting multiple areas. The grim scenario extends to Assam, where 77 wild animals have died and the situation remains critical with nearly 22 lakh people affected and the toll from the deluge rising to 62.