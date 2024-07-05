Scorching Heat and Wildfires Threaten U.S. West and Southeast During July Fourth Weekend

Dangerously hot conditions are poised to dominate the U.S. West Coast, Southeast, and Middle Atlantic seaboard over the extended July Fourth holiday weekend, according to forecasters.

California firefighters are already battling one of the first significant wildfires of the season, with record-breaking temperatures expected across several regions, including California, southern Oregon, and the Southwest. The National Weather Service reported that around 108 million Americans are under excessive heat advisories.

Temperatures will hover 15 to 30 degrees above average, with Phoenix expected to reach 115 F (46 C) and Palm Springs potentially hitting 119 F (48 C). Along the Eastern Seaboard, stifling heat will stretch from Mississippi to Pennsylvania.

As of Friday morning, the Thompson Fire in Butte County, California, had scorched almost 6 square miles and was 46% contained. Firefighters are also contending with the French Fire near Yosemite National Park. In the meantime, Southern Texas is preparing for heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, which has already wreaked havoc in the Caribbean.