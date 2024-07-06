Left Menu

Everest's Hidden Burden: The Great Garbage Cleanup

Mount Everest's highest camps are littered with decades-old garbage and frozen bodies. A Nepal government-funded team of soldiers and Sherpas recently removed 11 tons of trash and several bodies. Despite efforts to clean up, an estimated 40-50 tons of waste remains, highlighting ongoing environmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-07-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 09:46 IST
Everest's Hidden Burden: The Great Garbage Cleanup
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain, conceals a staggering environmental crisis beneath its pristine snowcaps. According to Ang Babu Sherpa, who led a cleanup team, it will take years to remove the garbage and bodies frozen for decades near the peak.

This year, a Nepal government-funded team of soldiers and Sherpas removed 11 tons (24,000 pounds) of trash and several bodies from Everest. However, the cleanup is far from complete, with an estimated 40-50 tons (88,000-110,000 pounds) of garbage still littering the South Col, the final camp before climbers attempt the summit.

"Most of the garbage is from older expeditions," Sherpa explained. He detailed the arduous process of digging through layers of frozen waste, hindered by the high altitude's harsh conditions. Despite a government mandate for climbers to bring back their trash, much remains from earlier climbs, presenting an ongoing challenge for environmental conservation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024