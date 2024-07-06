Everest's Hidden Burden: The Great Garbage Cleanup

Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain, conceals a staggering environmental crisis beneath its pristine snowcaps. According to Ang Babu Sherpa, who led a cleanup team, it will take years to remove the garbage and bodies frozen for decades near the peak.

This year, a Nepal government-funded team of soldiers and Sherpas removed 11 tons (24,000 pounds) of trash and several bodies from Everest. However, the cleanup is far from complete, with an estimated 40-50 tons (88,000-110,000 pounds) of garbage still littering the South Col, the final camp before climbers attempt the summit.

"Most of the garbage is from older expeditions," Sherpa explained. He detailed the arduous process of digging through layers of frozen waste, hindered by the high altitude's harsh conditions. Despite a government mandate for climbers to bring back their trash, much remains from earlier climbs, presenting an ongoing challenge for environmental conservation.

