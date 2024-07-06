Everest's Hidden Burden: The Great Garbage Cleanup
Mount Everest's highest camps are littered with decades-old garbage and frozen bodies. A Nepal government-funded team of soldiers and Sherpas recently removed 11 tons of trash and several bodies. Despite efforts to clean up, an estimated 40-50 tons of waste remains, highlighting ongoing environmental challenges.
- Country:
- Nepal
Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain, conceals a staggering environmental crisis beneath its pristine snowcaps. According to Ang Babu Sherpa, who led a cleanup team, it will take years to remove the garbage and bodies frozen for decades near the peak.
This year, a Nepal government-funded team of soldiers and Sherpas removed 11 tons (24,000 pounds) of trash and several bodies from Everest. However, the cleanup is far from complete, with an estimated 40-50 tons (88,000-110,000 pounds) of garbage still littering the South Col, the final camp before climbers attempt the summit.
"Most of the garbage is from older expeditions," Sherpa explained. He detailed the arduous process of digging through layers of frozen waste, hindered by the high altitude's harsh conditions. Despite a government mandate for climbers to bring back their trash, much remains from earlier climbs, presenting an ongoing challenge for environmental conservation.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Urges Gram Panchayats to Boost Solid Waste Management
Haryana Set to Revolutionize Waste Management with Green Coal Plants
Housing Ministry launches 9th edition of Swachh Survekshan 2024 to evaluate value chain of waste management
West Bengal Receives Major Boost for Waste Management Under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0
ADF Grants $19.95 Million to Empower Women and Youth in Sierra Leone's Agriculture and Waste Management Sectors