Rivers in Bihar Swell Due to Torrential Rains

Recent torrential rains in Bihar have caused river water levels to rise significantly, affecting numerous districts. Evacuations are underway in low-lying areas, and major rivers like Kosi and Gandak are nearing or surpassing danger levels. Despite the rising water, safety embankments remain secure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:10 IST
Torrential rains over the past 24 hours have caused water levels in various rivers across Bihar to rise, officials reported on Saturday.

Districts including Banka, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gaya, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Katihar, Khagaria, Munger, Nalanda, Patna, Nawada, Purnea, Saran, Sheikhpura, Siwan, and Vaishali have recorded light to moderate rainfall since July 4, according to a rainfall bulletin from the Water Resources Department (WRD).

In East and West Champaran, district administrations have relocated residents from low-lying areas to safer locations.

'The incessant rain in certain districts has caused rivers and streams to overflow, raising water levels in many dams. Additionally, heavy rainfall in Nepal's catchment areas has led to rivers touching or overflowing their danger levels in several areas,' officials noted.

'Due to moderate to heavy rain, major rivers like Kosi, Bagmati, Gandak, Kamla, and Adahrwa are rising. Kosi is above the danger level in Supaul and areas like Basantpur, and nearing the warning level in Khagaria and Beldaur,' stated the WRD's latest report.

The Kamla river has also touched warning levels in Madhubani, Jainagar, and Jhanjharpur. Parman river in Araria district surpassed the danger level on Friday.

The Kosi river in Khagaria and Beldaur is nearing its danger level, while Gandak has exceeded the red mark in Gopalganj and its Sidhwalia area.

'Almost all rivers are showing a rising trend. However, all safety embankments remain intact,' said a senior official from the Water Resources Department.

