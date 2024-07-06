Himachal Pradesh Hit by Torrential Rains: Roads Blocked and Power Disruptions

Heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal, including Kangra's Dharamshala and Palampur, where rainfall levels exceeded the 200-mm mark.

According to the emergency operation centre, 150 roads, including 111 in Mandi, 13 in Sirmaur, nine in Shimla, eight each in Chamba and Kullu, and one in Kangra district, are closed for traffic following torrential rains. The centre also said that 334 transformers are disrupted and 55 water supply schemes have been affected in the state.

Kangra's Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall of 214.6 mm, followed by Palampur at 212.4 mm, Jogindernagar at 169 mm, Kangra city at 157.6 mm, Baijnath at 142 mm, Jot at 95.2 mm, Nagrota Suriyan at 90.2 mm, Sujanpur Tira at 72 mm, Dhaulakuan at 70 mm, Ghamroor at 68.2 mm, Nadaun at 63 mm, and Berthin at 58.8 mm.

The Shimla meteorological office has issued a "yellow" alert, warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places till July 12. Other tourist destinations like Dalhousie received 31 mm of rain, Manali received 30 mm, Kasauli 24 mm, Narkanda 19 mm, and Shimla 17.2 mm.

According to the parameters, 2.5-15.5 mm of rain is considered light rainfall, 15.6 mm-64.4 mm as moderate, 64.5-115.5 mm as heavy, 115.6-204.4 mm as very heavy and over 204.5 mm as extremely heavy.

The minimum temperatures witnessed an appreciable fall and Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest night temperature at 6.9 degrees Celsius on Friday night. On Thursday night Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius.

So far, the state has received 72.1 mm of rain against the normal of 35 mm, an excess of 106 per cent in the month of July.

