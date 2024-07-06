Left Menu

Tragic Rainfall: 13 Lives Lost in Uttar Pradesh in 24 Hours

Thirteen people died in Uttar Pradesh due to rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours. Fatalities were caused by lightning and drowning in multiple districts. The state recorded an average rainfall of 18.3 mm, with Shrawasti district experiencing the highest at 65.5 mm. Authorities are on high alert, especially in districts bordering Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:48 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen people were killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to state relief department officials on Saturday.

From 6:30 pm on Friday to 6:30 pm on Saturday, two people in Fatehpur were struck by lightning, and one person drowned. In Raebareli district, lightning claimed one life, and another person died in a rain-related incident. Additional fatalities were reported from Bulandshahr, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Kaushambi, Firozabad, Pratapgarh, Unnao, and Mainpuri districts, the relief department said.

Uttar Pradesh saw an average rainfall of 18.3 mm over the past 24 hours, with 45 out of 75 districts recording excess rain. Shrawasti district experienced the highest rainfall at 65.5 mm. Officials have alerted local administrations in districts bordering Nepal due to heavy rains in the neighboring country.

Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar stated, 'Considering the recent heavy rains in Nepal, all border districts are under 24-hour surveillance. Flood PAC/SDRF/NDRF teams have been deployed as needed, and all units are on standby.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

