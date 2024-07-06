Tragic Rainfall: 13 Lives Lost in Uttar Pradesh in 24 Hours

Thirteen people were killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to state relief department officials on Saturday.

From 6:30 pm on Friday to 6:30 pm on Saturday, two people in Fatehpur were struck by lightning, and one person drowned. In Raebareli district, lightning claimed one life, and another person died in a rain-related incident. Additional fatalities were reported from Bulandshahr, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Kaushambi, Firozabad, Pratapgarh, Unnao, and Mainpuri districts, the relief department said.

Uttar Pradesh saw an average rainfall of 18.3 mm over the past 24 hours, with 45 out of 75 districts recording excess rain. Shrawasti district experienced the highest rainfall at 65.5 mm. Officials have alerted local administrations in districts bordering Nepal due to heavy rains in the neighboring country.

Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar stated, 'Considering the recent heavy rains in Nepal, all border districts are under 24-hour surveillance. Flood PAC/SDRF/NDRF teams have been deployed as needed, and all units are on standby.'

