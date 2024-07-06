Tragic Rainfall: 13 Lives Lost in Uttar Pradesh in 24 Hours
Thirteen people died in Uttar Pradesh due to rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours. Fatalities were caused by lightning and drowning in multiple districts. The state recorded an average rainfall of 18.3 mm, with Shrawasti district experiencing the highest at 65.5 mm. Authorities are on high alert, especially in districts bordering Nepal.
- Country:
- India
Thirteen people were killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to state relief department officials on Saturday.
From 6:30 pm on Friday to 6:30 pm on Saturday, two people in Fatehpur were struck by lightning, and one person drowned. In Raebareli district, lightning claimed one life, and another person died in a rain-related incident. Additional fatalities were reported from Bulandshahr, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Kaushambi, Firozabad, Pratapgarh, Unnao, and Mainpuri districts, the relief department said.
Uttar Pradesh saw an average rainfall of 18.3 mm over the past 24 hours, with 45 out of 75 districts recording excess rain. Shrawasti district experienced the highest rainfall at 65.5 mm. Officials have alerted local administrations in districts bordering Nepal due to heavy rains in the neighboring country.
Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar stated, 'Considering the recent heavy rains in Nepal, all border districts are under 24-hour surveillance. Flood PAC/SDRF/NDRF teams have been deployed as needed, and all units are on standby.'
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bapatla Beaches Closed After Series of Drownings
Bias-Motivated Incident: Texas Woman Charged in Attempted Drowning of Palestinian-American Girl
Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Teen Lives in Maharashtra
Tragic Drowning Incident in Greater Noida IT Firm: Safety Negligence Alleged
Delhi Government Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation for Rain-Related Drowning Victims