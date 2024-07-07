Heavy Rains Balance June Deficit, IMD Predicts Continued Downpour in India

Recent heavy rainfall across large parts of India has shifted the overall monsoon precipitation into surplus, balancing out the deficit recorded in June.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), northwest and western parts of peninsular India can expect more heavy to very heavy rain in the next two to three days, while the northeast will continue to experience intense downpour for the next five days.

India, a leading global producer of critical crops such as rice, wheat, and sugarcane, experienced an 11 percent rainfall deficit in June, with northwest India notably recording a shortfall of 33 percent. However, July's early heavy rains have compensated for this shortfall, though they have also triggered flooding in several northeastern states.

