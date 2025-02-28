Advantage Assam: Propelling Northeast India Towards Industrial Prosperity

The recent Advantage Assam 2.0 summit brought a windfall of investment proposals valued at Rs 5,18,295 crore to the state, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This influx is approximately 80% of Assam's GDP, showcasing the state's potential as an emerging industrial hotspot in India.

The summit's success is driven by strategic initiatives, including drawing investments across sectors like manufacturing, hydrocarbons, and green energy. However, Chief Minister Sarma anticipates challenges such as limited land, competition with wealthier states, and power tariff affordability.

International engagement was a highlight, boosting confidence among investors. The chief minister emphasized the importance of creating a skilled workforce to implement proposals efficiently, aiming to transform Assam into a leading state with sustained industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)