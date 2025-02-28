Left Menu

KKR's Historic Trophy Tour Captivates Northeast India

The Kolkata Knight Riders' Trophy Tour, celebrating their third IPL championship, arrived in Gangtok, Sikkim. This unique initiative allows fans across East India to connect with the team’s triumph and is the first IPL franchise tour beyond a home city, culminating in Kolkata before the 2025 season opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:36 IST
KKR's Historic Trophy Tour Captivates Northeast India
KKR trophy at the Rumtek Monastery (Photo: KKR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Trophy Tour, celebrating their victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL), arrived in Gangtok, Sikkim, with great fanfare. Known for its scenic beauty, Gangtok embraced the chance to witness the glory of KKR's championship victory for the third time, as reported by the team.

The tour commenced with visits to Gangtok's revered Rumtek Monastery and the Do Drul Chorten Buddhist temple. As the festive atmosphere enveloped the city, the IPL trophy was prominently displayed at MG Road's West Point Mall. Fans eagerly seized the opportunity to celebrate alongside the team by partaking in the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

After Gangtok, the Trophy Tour will continue to other cities in East India, including Siliguri and culminating in a grand finale in Kolkata on March 16. The ambitious tour symbolizes the deep bond between KKR and its supporters across India, bridging geographical divides with shared enthusiasm and pride in the team's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025