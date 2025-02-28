KKR's Historic Trophy Tour Captivates Northeast India

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Trophy Tour, celebrating their victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL), arrived in Gangtok, Sikkim, with great fanfare. Known for its scenic beauty, Gangtok embraced the chance to witness the glory of KKR's championship victory for the third time, as reported by the team.

The tour commenced with visits to Gangtok's revered Rumtek Monastery and the Do Drul Chorten Buddhist temple. As the festive atmosphere enveloped the city, the IPL trophy was prominently displayed at MG Road's West Point Mall. Fans eagerly seized the opportunity to celebrate alongside the team by partaking in the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

After Gangtok, the Trophy Tour will continue to other cities in East India, including Siliguri and culminating in a grand finale in Kolkata on March 16. The ambitious tour symbolizes the deep bond between KKR and its supporters across India, bridging geographical divides with shared enthusiasm and pride in the team's achievements.

