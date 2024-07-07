Massive Fire Erupts at Plastic Factory in Paschim Chowbaga

A fire broke out at a plastic factory-cum-godown here on Sunday evening, police said.

The blaze started around 5pm at the factory located in Paschim Chowbaga, within the limits of Anandapur police station, according to an officer. Eight fire tenders have been deployed to contain the situation.

The presence of highly flammable materials inside the factory contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. Authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred since the unit was closed on Sunday. As a precaution, the neighborhood has been evacuated, and the area's power supply temporarily cut off.

