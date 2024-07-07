Left Menu

Massive Fire Erupts at Plastic Factory in Paschim Chowbaga

A fire broke out at a plastic factory-cum-godown in Paschim Chowbaga under Anandapur police station limits on Sunday evening. The blaze, which started at 5pm, was intensified by flammable materials stored in the facility. No injuries were reported, and the neighborhood was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a plastic factory-cum-godown here on Sunday evening, police said.

The blaze started around 5pm at the factory located in Paschim Chowbaga, within the limits of Anandapur police station, according to an officer. Eight fire tenders have been deployed to contain the situation.

The presence of highly flammable materials inside the factory contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. Authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred since the unit was closed on Sunday. As a precaution, the neighborhood has been evacuated, and the area's power supply temporarily cut off.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

