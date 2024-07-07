Left Menu

Monsoon Fury in Nepal: 62 Dead and Over 90 Injured

At least 62 people have lost their lives and 90 others were injured due to rain-related incidents in Nepal over the past four weeks, as per home ministry officials. The disasters, primarily landslides, floods, and lightning strikes, have also displaced 1,058 households and caused significant property damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:22 IST
Monsoon Fury in Nepal: 62 Dead and Over 90 Injured
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least 62 people were killed and 90 others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents across Nepal over the past four weeks since the onset of the monsoon season, according to home ministry officials on Sunday.

The primary causes of these monsoon-related deaths are landslides, floods, and lightning strikes, they said.

Of the fatalities, 34 people were killed by landslides, while 28 succumbed to floods resulting from incessant rains. Additionally, seven individuals are reported missing in connection with these natural calamities, the officials said.

The heavy rains and subsequent floods and landslides have caused significant property damage as well. At least 121 houses have been inundated, and 82 others have been damaged. The natural disasters have displaced a total of 1,058 households across the country.

In response to the crisis, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has directed all state mechanisms to prioritize the protection of lives affected by monsoon floods, landslides, and inundations.

During a briefing at the Singha Durbar-based control room on Sunday, the prime minister instructed all state agencies to focus on the rescue and relief efforts for citizens impacted by these natural disasters.

He also urged all citizens to remain vigilant against potential disasters and called upon political parties, civil societies, and social organizations to collaborate in mitigating disaster risks and ensuring the safety of the citizens.

Meanwhile, all the gates of Gandak barrage have been opened after the water level in Narayani river rose to above the warning level, MyRepublica news portal reported.

The flow of water in Gandak barrage was measured at 440,750 cusecs at 7:00 am in the morning.

Quoting the Saptakoshi Water Measurement centre, the report said 41 sluice gates of the Koshi barrage have been opened after the flow of water increased to warning levels.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024