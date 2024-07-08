Torrential Rain Triggers Deadly Landslide in Indonesia's Sulawesi Island

At least 12 people have been confirmed dead and 18 are missing after torrential rain caused a landslide at an illegal gold mine on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, officials reported on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Sumawa district, Gorontalo province, devastating both miners and nearby residents, according to Heriyanto, head of the local rescue agency (Basarnas). Five survivors have been rescued, and efforts are ongoing to find the missing, involving 164 personnel from national rescue teams, police, and military.

However, rescue teams face challenges, including a 20 km trek through thick mud and persistent rain. Photos shared by the agency show flattened houses, and Indonesia's disaster agency (BNPB) warns residents of continued rain through Tuesday, urging caution as further disasters could occur. Similar events have claimed multiple lives in recent months across other parts of Indonesia.

