Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Floods Disrupt Life in Mumbai and Assam
Heavy rains have caused severe flooding in Mumbai, leading to school closures and disrupted traffic, while in Assam, over 2 million people have been affected and numerous fatalities reported. The ongoing monsoon has also triggered landslides and catastrophic flooding in India and neighboring Nepal.
Mumbai's financial hub faced severe disruption on Monday as heavy rains flooded roads and railway tracks, prompting authorities to close schools and colleges. The city saw more than 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rain in just six hours, with meteorologists forecasting more showers throughout the day.
Morning rush-hour traffic was chaotic, particularly on the Eastern and Western Express highways. The Central Railway announced cancellations of some long-distance trains due to waterlogged tracks. This deluge follows record-breaking rains in Delhi that recently caused a deadly airport roof collapse.
In the northeastern state of Assam, torrential monsoon rains have affected over 2 million people and led to flooding in multiple rivers. The Kaziranga National Park, known for its rare one-horned rhino, was also hit hard, resulting in the drowning of six rhinos. Local authorities reported that at least 66 people have died due to flood-related incidents since May.
Meanwhile, 31 villages in Uttar Pradesh, bordering Nepal, are also suffering from severe flooding. The region continues to grapple with the impact of monsoon rains compounded by landslides, affecting both India and neighboring Nepal.
