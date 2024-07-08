Left Menu

Indian Drugmakers Push for Government Incentives

Indian pharmaceutical companies are asking the government for tax incentives and financial support to boost research on innovative drugs. This request comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government prepares the federal finance budget, set to be presented in July, marking Modi's first major policy move in his third term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 10:29 IST
Indian Drugmakers Push for Government Incentives
AI Generated Representative Image

Indian pharmaceutical companies are urging the government to provide tax incentives and financial support to stimulate research on new and innovative drugs.

This call for support comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration works on the federal finance budget, which is expected to be unveiled in July.

The upcoming budget will be Modi's first significant policy announcement in his third term as prime minister.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024