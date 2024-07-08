Indian Drugmakers Push for Government Incentives
Indian pharmaceutical companies are asking the government for tax incentives and financial support to boost research on innovative drugs. This request comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government prepares the federal finance budget, set to be presented in July, marking Modi's first major policy move in his third term.
