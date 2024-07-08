Left Menu

Tourists Evacuated from Raigad Fort Amidst Heavy Rains

Police and district authorities evacuated tourists stranded at Raigad fort near Mumbai due to heavy rains. The fort, which was the capital of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is now closed for visitors until July 31. The evacuation followed a flood-like situation at the fort's 'Payri Marg'.

Police and other district authorities have evacuated several tourists and trekkers stranded at the Raigad hill fort near Mumbai following heavy rains, officials said on Monday.

The fort, located around 170 km from Mumbai, has now been closed for visitors till July 31, they said.

The Raigad district in Maharashtra's Konkan region witnessed heavy rains over the last 24 hours, due to which a number of visitors were stuck at the fort, a famous monument which was once the capital of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Due to a flood-like situation at the 'Payri Marg' (step way) of the fort, tourists were facing difficulty in walking along that stretch, an official from Mahad police station said.

A video also surfaced on social media showing some people stuck at the fort.

The Raigad police and district administration teams went there and evacuated the tourists and trekkers, the official said.

''There was no cloud burst, but there is heavy rainfall in the area,'' he said adding that Mhasala, Srivardhan, Mahad tehsils have also witnessed heavy showers.

In view of the heavy downpour, the Raigad fort has been closed for tourists and trekkers till July 31, he said.

Only the ropeway (to reach the fort) will be operational, he said.

