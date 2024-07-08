Left Menu

Mumbai Battered by Torrential Rains, City Paralyzed

Heavy rains severely disrupted Mumbai, causing waterlogging on railway tracks, flight cancellations, and widespread flooding in low-lying areas. The state government declared a holiday for schools, and meetings were adjourned. Rescue operations were underway, with NDRF teams deployed in affected areas across Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:38 IST
Mumbai faced severe disruptions as heavy rains pounded the city and adjoining areas, leading to extensive waterlogging on railway tracks and causing flight cancellations. Central Railway's suburban services were notably affected, and airport operations took a major hit with at least 50 flight cancellations.

Low-lying areas experienced significant inundation, impairing vehicular movement as residents waded through flooded streets. Schools in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts were closed as the government declared a holiday.

During a six-hour period ending at 7 am, some regions in Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall. The downpour continued throughout the day, exacerbating the city's woes and leading to the suspension of legislative activities as officials struggled to reach the Vidhan Bhavan.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

