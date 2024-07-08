Left Menu

Moderate Earthquake Hits Panama-Costa Rica Border

A magnitude 5.56 earthquake struck the border region between Panama and Costa Rica on Monday. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the quake had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

Updated: 08-07-2024 15:42 IST
On Monday, a magnitude 5.56 earthquake shook the Panama-Costa Rica border region, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), as per GFZ's findings.

Further details on possible damage or casualties are yet to be reported.

