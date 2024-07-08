Moderate Earthquake Hits Panama-Costa Rica Border
A magnitude 5.56 earthquake struck the border region between Panama and Costa Rica on Monday. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the quake had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).
The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), as per GFZ's findings.
Further details on possible damage or casualties are yet to be reported.
