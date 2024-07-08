Left Menu

Hurricane Beryl Batters Texas, Shuts Oil Ports and Cancels Flights

Hurricane Beryl, the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record, struck Texas with powerful winds and heavy rainfall, resulting in closed oil ports, cancelled flights, and power outages for homes and businesses. The storm's devastating path also affected the Caribbean, leaving 11 dead and causing significant damage.

Updated: 08-07-2024 17:45 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Hurricane Beryl lashed Texas with strong winds and heavy rain on Monday, forcing the closure of oil ports, the cancellation of hundreds of flights, and leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power.

The season's earliest Category 5 hurricane made landfall near Matagorda in Texas, creating dangerous storm surges, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Previously, Beryl had carved a destructive path through the Caribbean, killing at least 11 people. In Texas, it caused disruptions to the energy industry, slowing refining activity and leading to the evacuation of production sites.

