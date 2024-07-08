Tragedy Strikes: Landslide in Indonesian Gold Mine

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and 40 are missing following a landslide triggered by torrential rain at a gold mine on Indonesia's Sulawesi island over the weekend, officials reported on Monday. Rescue efforts are being hampered by bad weather.

The landslide, which occurred on Sunday morning in the Suwawa district of Gorontalo province, claimed the lives of miners and nearby residents. Heriyanto, head of the Basarnas rescue agency, noted that small-scale and illegal mining activities often lead to conflicts and accidents, particularly in hard-to-regulate remote and protected forest areas.

"We have deployed 164 personnel, including national rescue team members, police, and military personnel, to search for the missing," Heriyanto stated. Earlier reports indicated at least 12 fatalities and 18 missing persons, but these numbers were later updated to 10 deaths and 40 missing.

By Monday evening, heavy rain forced rescuers to halt their efforts. They had trekked approximately 20 km to reach the landslide site, contending with thick mud and ongoing rain, Heriyanto added.

"We will try to use an excavator once it's feasible," he said, adding that photos shared by the agency showed houses flattened by the landslide.

Indonesia's disaster agency reported that the landslide also damaged several houses and a bridge. They cautioned that more rain was expected in Gorontalo province on Monday and Tuesday, urging residents to remain alert. In recent months, natural disasters induced by heavy rain have caused significant loss of life in the region, with more than 50 fatalities in West Sumatra in May and at least 18 deaths in South Sulawesi in April.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)