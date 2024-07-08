Hurricane Beryl: Texas in Turmoil

Hurricane Beryl lashed Texas with strong winds and heavy rain on Monday, forcing the closure of oil ports, the cancellation of hundreds of flights, and leaving nearly 2 million homes and businesses without power.

Beryl, the season's earliest Category 5 hurricane, made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, pounding the coast with storm surges and heavy rain, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

After causing 11 deaths in the Caribbean, the storm swept through Texas, triggering flooding warnings and evacuations. The energy sector was severely impacted, slowing refining activity and prompting site evacuations. The storm is expected to weaken quickly as it moves inland.

