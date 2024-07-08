Hindustan Zinc Unveils Report on Nature-related Risks and Sustainable Strategies
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta group firm, has launched the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) report. This document assists the company in identifying nature-related risks, impacts, and opportunities, promoting sustainable strategies to tackle climate change. CEO Arun Misra emphasizes the company's commitment to decarbonization and environmental conservation.
- Country:
- India
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a subsidiary of the Vedanta group, announced on Monday the release of its Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) report, aimed at identifying nature-related risks and developing sustainable strategies to combat climate change.
The TNFD report details nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities, assessing both direct operations and the critical upstream supply chain of the company.
'The launch of the country's first TNFD report underscores our commitment to responsible nature conservation,' said Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra. 'We are actively pursuing decarbonization and environmental conservation efforts through various nature protection initiatives. By integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations, we aim to create long-term value for stakeholders and contribute to a healthier planet.'
