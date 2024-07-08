Devastating Missile Strike on Kyiv Hospital Highlights War's Human Toll

In a harrowing event, a Russian missile shattered a Kyiv hospital, resulting in devastating destruction and casualties. Svitlana Kravchenko, protecting her infant son, witnessed major sections of Okhmatdyt hospital reduced to rubble during a rare daytime strike on Monday.

'It was scary. I couldn't breathe,' said Kravchenko, recounting the traumatic experience as rescuers sifted through the debris, searching for survivors. The well-known children's hospital, treating around 600 children and performing 10,000 surgeries annually, faced one of the worst attacks in months.

The air raid, which saw Russia unleashing over 40 missiles on various cities, also prompted an SBU investigation into potential war crimes. Amid the chaos, President Zelenskiy condemned the strikes, while the local community immediately offered support, highlighting the conflict's persistent human toll.

