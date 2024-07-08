Milestone in Space-Tech: Agnikul’s Agnibaan Soars with Single-Piece 3D-Printed Engine

On May 30, 2024, India achieved a significant milestone in its space ecosystem with the launch of Agnibaan, an innovative two-stage orbital launch vehicle powered by the country’s first patented Single-Piece 3D-printed Semi-Cryogenic Engines. Developed by Agnikul, a startup incubated at IIT Madras, this launch marks a pivotal moment for India’s ambitions in the space sector.

Key Highlights:

Innovative Technology: Agnibaan is powered by Single-Piece 3D-printed Semi-Cryogenic Engines, showcasing state-of-the-art engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

Startup Achievement: Agnikul, the startup behind Agnibaan, operates from the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD) at IIT Madras. The startup has been incubated at IIT Madras' Incubation Cell, supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

First Private Launchpad: The launch occurred from India's first private launchpad at the Sriharikota range (SDSC SHAR), marking a significant step for private sector participation in India’s space endeavors.

Development and Support:

NCCRD and DST: NCCRD, the world’s largest combustion research center, provided the training ground for Agnikul, enabling the startup to master the intricacies of rocket building.

Pravartak Technologies: Another Technology Innovation Hub funded by DST, Pravartak Technologies from IIT Madras, partnered with Agnikul to develop and commercialize space technologies.

Agnikul Rocket Factory - 01: Located at IIT Madras Research Park, this additive manufacturing facility, inaugurated in 2022, allowed Agnikul to produce their groundbreaking engines using high-grade aerospace materials.

Notable Achievements:

World's First: Agnibaan is the world’s first flight with a single-piece patented rocket engine.

India's Firsts: The vehicle marks India’s first semi-cryogenic engine flight and the first flight with Ethernet-based avionics architecture.

Technological Advancements: The launch vehicle is designed to feed propellants through a powerful and compact electric drive, with a high-speed motor controller that delivers high power at high frequency, ensuring the vehicle remains on its mission path.

Future Implications:

The successful launch of Agnibaan opens new avenues for more frequent and cost-effective missions, positioning India as a commercial hub in the global space sector. The innovative technologies developed by Agnikul promise to enhance the reliability and efficiency of space missions, contributing significantly to the country's space exploration capabilities.

This landmark event underscores the importance of private sector involvement in advancing India’s space technology and highlights the role of supportive policies and infrastructure in fostering innovation.