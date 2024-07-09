Left Menu

Tropical Storm Beryl Devastates Texas: Lives Lost, Power Outages, and Major Disruptions

Tropical Storm Beryl brought severe conditions to southeast Texas, killing at least three people, causing widespread flooding, and disrupting daily life. Over 2.7 million homes lost power, oil ports closed, and rescue operations were underway. The storm weakened as it moved inland but continued to pose threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 04:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 04:48 IST
Tropical Storm Beryl Devastates Texas: Lives Lost, Power Outages, and Major Disruptions
AI Generated Representative Image

Tropical Storm Beryl unleashed its fury on southeast Texas on Monday, leading to the deaths of at least three people, massive flooding, and significant disruptions. Highways were inundated, oil ports were shut down, over 1,300 flights were canceled, and 2.7 million homes and businesses faced power outages.

Beryl, initially the season's earliest Category 5 hurricane, weakened after slamming into Matagorda, Texas, with dangerous surges and heavy rainfall. The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of potential tornadoes in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The storm wreaked havoc in Jamaica, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines before reaching the U.S., claiming at least 11 lives in Mexico and the Caribbean.

Oil production slowed, and several sites were evacuated in Texas, the largest U.S. oil and natural gas producer. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick urged caution, highlighting continued risks of storm winds and flooding. Initial damage assessments were pending as rescue operations continued across the state.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024