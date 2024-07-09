Tropical Storm Beryl Devastates Texas: Lives Lost, Power Outages, and Major Disruptions

Tropical Storm Beryl unleashed its fury on southeast Texas on Monday, leading to the deaths of at least three people, massive flooding, and significant disruptions. Highways were inundated, oil ports were shut down, over 1,300 flights were canceled, and 2.7 million homes and businesses faced power outages.

Beryl, initially the season's earliest Category 5 hurricane, weakened after slamming into Matagorda, Texas, with dangerous surges and heavy rainfall. The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of potential tornadoes in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The storm wreaked havoc in Jamaica, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines before reaching the U.S., claiming at least 11 lives in Mexico and the Caribbean.

Oil production slowed, and several sites were evacuated in Texas, the largest U.S. oil and natural gas producer. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick urged caution, highlighting continued risks of storm winds and flooding. Initial damage assessments were pending as rescue operations continued across the state.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)