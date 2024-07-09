Left Menu

Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Delhi Traffic

Heavy rainfall in Delhi on Tuesday resulted in extensive waterlogging and severe traffic disruptions. The Public Works Department received multiple complaints, while the Delhi Traffic Police reported restricted traffic at key points. Commuters shared their experiences on social media, highlighting widespread traffic jams across the capital.

Updated: 09-07-2024 15:20 IST
Heavy rain in parts of the national capital on Tuesday led to waterlogging at several places and set traffic out of gear as commuters struggled to reach their destinations. The Public Works Department (PWD) said until afternoon, it received 22 calls regarding waterlogging and around three to four complaints related to uprooted trees. ''Movement of traffic has been restricted at Azad Market underpass in the carriageway from Azad Market towards Shastri Nagar due to waterlogging,'' the Delhi Traffic Police said on X.

In another post, the police said the traffic movement was affected on the Windsor Palace roundabout in front of Ashoka road from C-Hexagon due to damage of sewerage pipeline. Commuters also took to X to share their ordeal.

One of the commuters said the traffic was massive on the Delhi-Meerut expressway near Sarai Kale Khan. Another said the traffic was heavy on the stretch from Wazirabad flyover to the Kashmere Gate ISBT. Others said the traffic was heavy under Savitri flyover, from Mahipalpur till Rangpuri signal, on Nizamuddin bridge under metro bridge, at MB road Sangam Vihar to Khanpur, Sant Nagar main market, from Dhaula Kuan to Mahipalpur, Paschim Vihar, at tis Hazari red light, on Rani Jhansi Road, and near Jhandewalan, among others. Several other areas such as Sangam Vihar, Devli, Greater Kailash, Kishanganj, Mandoli, the stretch near Civic Centre and outside Central Secretariat Metro Station, also got waterlogged after the rain.

The weather office predicted rainfall in areas such as Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Akshardham, Vasant Vihar, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur and Aya Nagar, among others, during the next two hours.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

