Reclaiming Consensus: The 'Two Joes' on Their New Climate Drama

British playwrights Joe Robertson and Joe Murphy, known as the 'Two Joes,' are working on a sequel to their acclaimed play 'Kyoto,' which focuses on political issues and climate change. Their previous works include 'The Jungle' and 'The Walk.' The new play will explore the Copenhagen U.N. talks.

British playwrights Joe Robertson and Joe Murphy, affectionately known as 'the Two Joes,' are set to create a sequel to their successful play 'Kyoto,' which addresses complex political issues through a hopeful lens. The current play will run at the Royal Shakespeare Company until Saturday.

Acclaimed for their work on both sides of the Atlantic, Robertson and Murphy made waves with 'The Jungle,' premiered in 2017, inspired by their theatre experience in the Calais refugee camp. They also collaborated on 'The Walk,' which featured a symbolic journey of a puppet representing a Syrian refugee, making an appearance at the 2021 U.N. climate talks.

The concept of the Kyoto Protocol resonated with them as a 'parable of agreement.' Joe Murphy disclosed to Reuters that the motivation stemmed from societal divisions. 'We have got to reclaim the joy of consensus,' added Joe Robertson. Their first play in the 'Carbon Cycle' series, 'Kyoto,' recognizes the momentous, albeit brief, agreement in Japan to curb emissions.

The upcoming sequel will revolve around the often criticized Copenhagen U.N. talks, still viewed as a stepping stone for future climate progress, including sustainable theatre practices. Complementing 'Kyoto,' the RSC hosted a 'Kyoto Conference,' featuring speakers like U.S. actor Stephen Kunken, who emphasized theatre's power to uncover shared humanity.

'When you work on a play, you come to agree,' Kunken noted. 'The theatre is the place to find agreement.'

