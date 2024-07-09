The Art of Living's Bold Mission to Combat India's Water Crisis

Years before Moody's recent warning about India's vulnerability to water scarcity, The Art of Living was already taking proactive measures to mitigate this critical threat to the nation's economic stability and credit rating.

Recognising the severity of India's water crisis, The Art of Living, under the guidance of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has dedicated years to revitalizing depleted rivers and tackling water scarcity through innovative solutions. Using community-driven efforts and effective techniques, the organization aims to restore the natural hydrological cycle and improve the health of water bodies across the nation.

The Art of Living's River Rejuvenation Project has revitalized over 70 rivers, tributaries, and streams in multiple states, constructing more than 90,000 groundwater recharge structures. This has boosted biodiversity, groundwater levels, and crop production, while also expanding land use, employment, and farmers' incomes.

A key initiative, the JalTara project, places recharge structures in low-lying arable lands to ensure effective rainwater absorption. This has led to a 14 foot rise in water tables and significant increases in farmer incomes and crop yields.

As per the Central Ground Water Board, areas that were previously critical are now considered safe, thanks to The Art of Living's initiatives. This underscores the importance of sustainable water management, especially in the face of economic growth and climate change.

Looking ahead, The Art of Living aims to expand its water conservation projects to cover the entire nation. Donations to their cause can significantly impact India's water future, ensuring economic stability and agricultural productivity.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)