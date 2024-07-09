Left Menu

Unearthing History and Exploring the Cosmos: Key Discoveries in Science

Recent discoveries in science include the unearthing of wealthy pre-Inca remains in Peru, detection of hydrogen sulfide on the exoplanet HD 189733b, and identification of a resilient moss species in China that could sustain colonies on Mars.

Archaeologists in Peru have made a significant discovery, unearthing the remains of eleven wealthy individuals from the pre-Inca Chimu civilization, buried with jewelry, dating back around 800 years. The find sheds new light on the ancient society's burial practices and social hierarchy.

In space news, researchers have detected hydrogen sulfide on the exoplanet HD 189733b, marking a first for exoplanetary studies. The planet, already known for its extreme conditions, provides scientists with new insights into atmospheric compositions beyond our solar system.

Chinese scientists have identified a super resilient moss species, Syntrichia Caninervis, capable of surviving Mars-like conditions. This discovery opens up possibilities for sustaining future human colonies on the Red Planet, indicating significant progress in astrobiology research.

