Lightning Strikes Claim Three Lives in Assam

Three individuals, including a woman, lost their lives due to lightning strikes in the Dhubri and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam. The unfortunate incidents occurred on Tuesday, leading to casualties in the Bilasipara and Athani areas of Dhubri and the Donkamokam area of Karbi Anglong.

Updated: 09-07-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:22 IST
Three individuals, including a woman, were killed by lightning strikes in Assam's Dhubri and Karbi Anglong districts on Tuesday, officials reported.

In Dhubri, the fatalities occurred in the Bilasipara and Athani areas, while in Karbi Anglong, a woman was struck in the Donkamokam area.

Authorities confirmed these unfortunate incidents, highlighting the precarious weather conditions in the region.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

