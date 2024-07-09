Lightning Strikes Claim Three Lives in Assam
Three individuals, including a woman, lost their lives due to lightning strikes in the Dhubri and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam. The unfortunate incidents occurred on Tuesday, leading to casualties in the Bilasipara and Athani areas of Dhubri and the Donkamokam area of Karbi Anglong.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Three individuals, including a woman, were killed by lightning strikes in Assam's Dhubri and Karbi Anglong districts on Tuesday, officials reported.
In Dhubri, the fatalities occurred in the Bilasipara and Athani areas, while in Karbi Anglong, a woman was struck in the Donkamokam area.
Authorities confirmed these unfortunate incidents, highlighting the precarious weather conditions in the region.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lightning
- Assam
- fatalities
- Dhubri
- Karbi Anglong
- weather
- deaths
- Bilasipara
- Athani
- Donkamokam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kallakurichi hooch deaths: Tamil Nadu BJP delegation meets Governor Ravi
Re-energize efforts and increase awareness to reach the goal of zero childhood deaths due to diarrhoea: Anupriya Patel
U.S. Traffic Deaths in 2024: A Small Step Forward
U.S. Traffic Deaths Decline but Stay Above Pre-COVID Levels
Greater Noida IT Company Faces Legal Action After Tragic Worker Deaths