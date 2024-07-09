Lightning Strikes Claim Three Lives in Assam

Three individuals, including a woman, were killed by lightning strikes in Assam's Dhubri and Karbi Anglong districts on Tuesday, officials reported.

In Dhubri, the fatalities occurred in the Bilasipara and Athani areas, while in Karbi Anglong, a woman was struck in the Donkamokam area.

Authorities confirmed these unfortunate incidents, highlighting the precarious weather conditions in the region.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)