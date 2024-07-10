Left Menu

South Korea Railways Slow Down Amid Heavy Rains and Landslides

South Korea's national rail company suspended regular routes and slowed bullet trains due to heavy rains causing flooding and landslides. The Ministry of Interior reported substantial property and infrastructure damage and a fatality. The monsoon season has intensified in recent years, attributed to climate change by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-07-2024 07:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 07:05 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's national rail company suspended some regular routes and slowed bullet trains on Wednesday due to heavy rains in the country's central region starting Sunday. The torrential downpour caused flooding and landslides, with the city of Gunsan receiving nearly 100mm of rain within an hour early Wednesday.

The Ministry of Interior reported significant damage to property, roads, and infrastructure. One person died after a wall supporting a hill collapsed. Korail, the national rail service, halted the Saemaeul and Mugungwha trains on six central regional routes, with service suspensions ranging from a few hours to the entire day.

The KTX bullet trains operated at reduced speeds in some areas. July marks the monsoon season in South Korea, which has experienced extreme weather in recent years. President Yoon Suk Yeol suggests these conditions should be anticipated due to climate change.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

