Rajasthan Sees Heavy Rains in Several Districts

Parts of Rajasthan received light rains while Dungarpur, Banswara, and Rajsamand districts experienced heavy rain, according to officials on Wednesday.

Data from Jaipur Meteorological Center indicated that over the last 24 hours, Banswara's Bagidora recorded the highest rainfall at 80 mm, followed by 79 mm in Obari and 66 mm in Dungarpur's Ganeshpur. Other significant readings included 72 mm in Rajsamand's Delwara and 50 mm in Barmer's Gadra Road.

The highest maximum temperature during this period was 41.0 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer. A circulation system has formed over north-eastern Rajasthan, and the monsoon trough line is passing through Jaisalmer and Kota, affecting the weather patterns. Rain is likely in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, and Ajmer divisions in the next 24 hours, with heavy rain expected in Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions today and tomorrow. However, a decrease in rain activities is expected as the monsoon trough shifts towards the Himalayas from Thursday. Light to moderate rain is anticipated at sporadic places from July 11-15.

