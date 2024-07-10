Torrential Rains Threaten North Bengal with Floods

The Met office on Wednesday forecast torrential rains in north Bengal till July 13, heightening flood concerns in areas already deluged.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has mandated close monitoring and aid for landslide-affected hill residents and those facing waterlogging in lowlands.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected due to an active monsoon and an east-west trough, with a slight intensity reduction anticipated post-July 13.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)