Torrential Rains Threaten North Bengal with Floods

The Met office forecasts torrential rains in north Bengal till July 13, prompting flood concerns. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ordered constant monitoring and assistance for landslide and waterlogging victims. Heavy rain is anticipated due to an active monsoon, with a slight decrease expected post-July 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:05 IST
The Met office on Wednesday forecast torrential rains in north Bengal till July 13, heightening flood concerns in areas already deluged.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has mandated close monitoring and aid for landslide-affected hill residents and those facing waterlogging in lowlands.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected due to an active monsoon and an east-west trough, with a slight intensity reduction anticipated post-July 13.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

