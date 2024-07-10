F-16 Fighter Jets En Route to Ukraine: Blinken Announces Robust Support at NATO Summit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday that F-16 fighter jets are currently being sent to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands. According to Blinken, these jets will be operational in Ukraine this summer.

Blinken made this statement during an event on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington. He emphasized that an expansive support package for Ukraine will be disclosed in the coming days. This package aims to fortify Ukraine's prospects for full NATO membership, illustrating the robust commitment of allied nations.

The delivery of these fighter jets and the anticipated support package signify a pivotal moment in Ukraine's defense strategy and international alliances, underscoring NATO's firm stance on Ukraine's inclusion.

