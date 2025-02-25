India's Women's Hockey Triumph: A Riveting Victory Against The Netherlands
The Indian women's hockey team defeated the reigning Olympic champions, the Netherlands, in a thrilling shootout after a 2-2 draw in regular time during the FIH Pro League match. Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia was instrumental in this win, as India secured a fifth-place spot in the standings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:15 IST
In a dramatic shift of fortunes, the Indian women's hockey team delivered a stunning upset by defeating the Olympic champions, the Netherlands, in a nail-biting shootout after a 2-2 deadlock in regular time.
The team, buoyed by veteran keeper Savita Punia's crucial saves, showcased remarkable resilience by overcoming a two-goal deficit, with Deepika and Baljeet Kaur netting crucial goals to drive the game into overtime.
Securing this victory has placed India at the fifth position in the FIH Pro League standings, earning them a bonus point as they strive to progress further in the prestigious tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Pro League Challenge
Indian Men's Hockey Earns Spotlight as FIH Pro League Campaign Begins
India Gears Up for Thrilling FIH Pro League Campaign
India Aims for Victory Against Germany in Men's FIH Pro League Clash
Indian Men's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Germany in FIH Pro League