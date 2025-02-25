Left Menu

India's Women's Hockey Triumph: A Riveting Victory Against The Netherlands

The Indian women's hockey team defeated the reigning Olympic champions, the Netherlands, in a thrilling shootout after a 2-2 draw in regular time during the FIH Pro League match. Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia was instrumental in this win, as India secured a fifth-place spot in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic shift of fortunes, the Indian women's hockey team delivered a stunning upset by defeating the Olympic champions, the Netherlands, in a nail-biting shootout after a 2-2 deadlock in regular time.

The team, buoyed by veteran keeper Savita Punia's crucial saves, showcased remarkable resilience by overcoming a two-goal deficit, with Deepika and Baljeet Kaur netting crucial goals to drive the game into overtime.

Securing this victory has placed India at the fifth position in the FIH Pro League standings, earning them a bonus point as they strive to progress further in the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

