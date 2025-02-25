India's Women's Hockey Triumph: A Riveting Victory Against The Netherlands

In a dramatic shift of fortunes, the Indian women's hockey team delivered a stunning upset by defeating the Olympic champions, the Netherlands, in a nail-biting shootout after a 2-2 deadlock in regular time.

The team, buoyed by veteran keeper Savita Punia's crucial saves, showcased remarkable resilience by overcoming a two-goal deficit, with Deepika and Baljeet Kaur netting crucial goals to drive the game into overtime.

Securing this victory has placed India at the fifth position in the FIH Pro League standings, earning them a bonus point as they strive to progress further in the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)