Officials from the India Meteorological Department have forecasted an increase in rainfall intensity in Delhi. Recent downpours caused waterlogging and traffic issues. Key weather stations recorded varying levels of rainfall, and municipal authorities received multiple waterlogging reports. The temperature was slightly above normal, with humidity levels ranging from 86% to 98%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 21:22 IST
Delhi Prepares for Heavier Rainfall: IMD Predicts Intensified Showers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have forecasted an uptick in the intensity of rainfall in Delhi. This announcement follows a bout of light showers on Wednesday, and a heavier downpour the previous day, which disrupted the city with waterlogging and traffic jams.

The IMD's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 10.1 mm of rainfall between 2.30 am and 5.30 pm, while other stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, and Ridge noted 25.4 mm, 5 mm, and 3.9 mm, respectively. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi reported six cases of waterlogging in areas such as Chittaranjan Park, Uttam Nagar, and Karol Bagh.

The IMD also predicts light rainfall and drizzle over various parts of the city, including ITO and Akshardham, towards the evening. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was slightly above normal at 36.4 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels fluctuating between 86% and 98%.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

