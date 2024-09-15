Shanghai Braces for Typhoon Bebinca with Extensive Preparations

Shanghai has halted transportation links, recalled ships, and shut down tourism spots, including the Shanghai Disney Resort, as it braces for Typhoon Bebinca. The Category 1 typhoon, set to be the strongest to hit Shanghai since 1949, packs sustained winds of 144 kph and is expected to make landfall along China's eastern coast after midnight Monday.

While Shanghai typically avoids strong typhoons that hit other parts of China, precautionary measures are being taken seriously. Resorts, ferries, and flights have been shut down, impacting travel and local activities during the Mid-Autumn festival.

Other provinces are also on high alert. In Zhejiang, ships are recalled, and parks in Hangzhou are closed. China's Ministry of Water Resources has issued a Level-IV emergency response for potential flooding in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui.

