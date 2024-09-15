Kalyan-Dombivli's New Era of Clean Roads: Mechanical Sweepers to the Rescue

The civic administration in Kalyan and Dombivli, Maharashtra's Thane district, is stepping up its efforts for cleaner roads by introducing mechanical sweeping machines, an official announced on Sunday.

Funded through the 15th Finance Commission under its Dust Mitigation Component, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) secured these machines via a tender on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. A Pune-based company won the contract.

The initiative will introduce four road-sweeping machines, each with a capacity of 6.5 cubic metres, to maintain 54 kilometers of roads. These cleaning operations will occur at night under the guidance of solid waste management officials, according to the release.

(With inputs from agencies.)