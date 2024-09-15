Left Menu

Kalyan-Dombivli's New Era of Clean Roads: Mechanical Sweepers to the Rescue

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district will deploy mechanical sweeping machines to clean 54 km of concrete roads. Funded by the 15th Finance Commission's Dust Mitigation Component, the initiative awarded a Pune-based company the contract. The machines will operate at night under solid waste management supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:58 IST
Kalyan-Dombivli's New Era of Clean Roads: Mechanical Sweepers to the Rescue
  • Country:
  • India

The civic administration in Kalyan and Dombivli, Maharashtra's Thane district, is stepping up its efforts for cleaner roads by introducing mechanical sweeping machines, an official announced on Sunday.

Funded through the 15th Finance Commission under its Dust Mitigation Component, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) secured these machines via a tender on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. A Pune-based company won the contract.

The initiative will introduce four road-sweeping machines, each with a capacity of 6.5 cubic metres, to maintain 54 kilometers of roads. These cleaning operations will occur at night under the guidance of solid waste management officials, according to the release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024