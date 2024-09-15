Left Menu

Central Europe Faces Devastating Floods

Flooding caused by heavy rains in central Europe has resulted in numerous deaths and mass evacuations. Countries like Poland, Austria, and the Czech Republic are severely impacted. The low-pressure system Boris has led to river overspill, power outages, and infrastructure collapse. Residents brace for worsening conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flooding caused by relentless heavy rains has ravaged central Europe, leading to numerous casualties and mass evacuations. A low-pressure system named Boris has unleashed days of downpours, resulting in rivers bursting their banks from Poland to Romania. The death toll has risen to five as conditions worsen.

The Czech Republic and Poland are experiencing their worst flooding in nearly three decades. Thousands have been evacuated, and a quarter of a million Czech homes are without power. Austria has declared parts of the country disaster zones following the death of a firefighter.

Significant infrastructural damage is reported. In the historic Polish town of Glucholazy, a bridge collapse and house sweeping were observed. Budapest prepares for the rising Danube River, with officials forecasting dramatic water level increases. The regions brace for more challenges as weather forecasts predict continuing rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

