Red Alert Issued as Incessant Rains Lash Jharkhand
Jharkhand faces extreme weather conditions with heavy to very heavy rains initiating a red alert. Districts like Garhwa and Palamu are significantly affected, while culverts and crops suffer damage. Water levels in rivers and dams near danger marks prompt evacuation efforts.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand is under a red alert as incessant rain continues to wreak havoc in the state. The meteorological department has specifically warned Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, and Simdega districts of extremely heavy rainfall on Monday.
Over the past three days, persistent downpours have caused severe damage to infrastructure and crops, washing away culverts and damaging paddy fields. The local MeT office, however, forecasts a respite over the next 48 hours.
Health Minister Banna Gupta reported rising water levels in key rivers, urging urgent relocation and aid for affected residents. Officials remain on high alert, especially in low-lying areas, as the system is expected to move westward within the next 24 hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- rain
- weather alert
- Garhwa
- Palamu
- heavy rainfall
- red alert
- flooding
- districts
- damage
ALSO READ
Heavy Rainfall and Flood Warnings in Andhra Pradesh: IMD Update
Telangana Reels Under Heavy Rainfall: Emergency Measures in Place
Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Train Services in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
India's Power Consumption Declines Amid Heavy Rainfall
Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Five Districts of Madhya Pradesh