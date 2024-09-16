Red Alert Issued as Incessant Rains Lash Jharkhand

Jharkhand is under a red alert as incessant rain continues to wreak havoc in the state. The meteorological department has specifically warned Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, and Simdega districts of extremely heavy rainfall on Monday.

Over the past three days, persistent downpours have caused severe damage to infrastructure and crops, washing away culverts and damaging paddy fields. The local MeT office, however, forecasts a respite over the next 48 hours.

Health Minister Banna Gupta reported rising water levels in key rivers, urging urgent relocation and aid for affected residents. Officials remain on high alert, especially in low-lying areas, as the system is expected to move westward within the next 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)