Crisis in Borno: Floods Heighten Humanitarian Emergency

In northeastern Borno, Nigeria, catastrophic floods have exacerbated the region's already dire humanitarian situation, displacing over a million people and resulting in more than 30 deaths. Aid agencies are warning of an imminent outbreak of waterborne diseases as they struggle to provide sufficient medical care.

The deluge has not only threatened the health and safety of the displaced but has also stretched aid agencies and government resources to their limits. This crisis comes on top of existing issues, such as conflict and displacement, creating a perfect storm of humanitarian challenges.

Residents like Bintu Amadu, who waited hours for medical attention for her son suffering from diarrhea, reflect the grim reality in Borno. Aid agencies report that malnutrition, already prevalent due to continuous insurgency, is worsening the people's immunity, making them more susceptible to diseases.

