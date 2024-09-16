Left Menu

Crisis in Borno: Floods Heighten Humanitarian Emergency

In Borno, Nigeria, catastrophic floods have displaced over a million people and killed more than 30. Aid agencies, already strained by the region's existing crises, now warn of an impending outbreak of waterborne diseases. The situation is exacerbated by back-to-back conflicts, climate change, and overwhelmed healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:52 IST
Crisis in Borno: Floods Heighten Humanitarian Emergency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In northeastern Borno, Nigeria, catastrophic floods have exacerbated the region's already dire humanitarian situation, displacing over a million people and resulting in more than 30 deaths. Aid agencies are warning of an imminent outbreak of waterborne diseases as they struggle to provide sufficient medical care.

The deluge has not only threatened the health and safety of the displaced but has also stretched aid agencies and government resources to their limits. This crisis comes on top of existing issues, such as conflict and displacement, creating a perfect storm of humanitarian challenges.

Residents like Bintu Amadu, who waited hours for medical attention for her son suffering from diarrhea, reflect the grim reality in Borno. Aid agencies report that malnutrition, already prevalent due to continuous insurgency, is worsening the people's immunity, making them more susceptible to diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024