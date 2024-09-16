Left Menu

Heavy Rains and Landslides: Himachal Struggles to Stay Afloat

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh led to the closure of 74 roads, including NH-5. Thunderstorm and lightning alerts have been issued. A massive landslide disrupted NH-5, but no casualties were reported. Mild snowfall signaled the onset of winter. Rainy conditions persist, causing significant disruption and financial losses.

Updated: 16-09-2024 17:23 IST
Heavy Rains and Landslides: Himachal Struggles to Stay Afloat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall has led to the closure of 74 roads in Himachal Pradesh, including National Highway 5, which connects Chandigarh and Shimla, officials said on Monday.

A yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for six districts. A massive landslide in Solan district closed NH-5, with NHAI and police working to clear the debris.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the landslide as no vehicles were passing through at the time. Rainfall continues to affect the state, with reports of mild snowfall in higher regions signaling the onset of winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

