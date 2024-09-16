Left Menu

Urgent Health Brief: Nipah Virus Death in Kerala, Gaza's Polio Strides, Austria's Bluetongue Outbreak, and US FDA Nod for RSV Therapy

A summary of current health news includes a Nipah virus death in Kerala, 90% polio vaccination coverage in Gaza, an outbreak of bluetongue virus in Austria, and FDA approval for a new manufacturing line for Sanofi's RSV therapy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:32 IST
A 24-year-old student has succumbed to the Nipah virus in Kerala, marking the second death in the Indian state this year. Medical officials are monitoring 151 people who had contact with the victim. Recognized by the WHO as a priority pathogen, Nipah poses a serious epidemic threat due to the absence of a vaccine or treatment.

In other health news, Gaza has achieved 90% coverage for polio vaccinations, according to UNRWA chief. Despite challenges posed by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, a campaign to inoculate 640,000 children under 10 kicked off in September, aiming for a second dose rollout by the end of the month.

Austria is grappling with a bluetongue virus outbreak on a cattle farm, reports the World Organisation for Animal Health. This deadly virus for domestic ruminants has sparked vaccination campaigns across affected European countries since a new variant emerged late last year.

On a positive note, the US FDA has greenlit a new manufacturing line for Sanofi's preventive RSV therapy, developed in partnership with AstraZeneca, bolstering efforts to combat respiratory syncytial virus.

