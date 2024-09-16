Inferno Engulfs Central Portugal: Lives Lost, Villages Evacuated

At least two people died as wildfires raged in central and northern Portugal on Monday, forcing authorities to evacuate villages, close motorways, and request more water-bombing aircraft from the European Union.

The most perilous situation was in the northwestern district of Aveiro, where a forest blaze reached the outskirts of Albergaria-a-Velha, burning several houses. More than 1,100 firefighters were deployed to tackle the fire and three others in the area, while police closed a section of the main highway between Lisbon and Porto due to heavy smoke.

Police reported finding the remains of a forestry worker nearby and another person who died of a heart attack as the fire neared. The national emergency and civil protection commander, Andre Fernandes, warned that conditions could worsen due to dry weather and high winds. The government has requested additional firefighting aircraft from the EU, with four already arriving from Spain and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)