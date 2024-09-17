Houston Pipeline Inferno: A Fiery Incident Shakes Community

A massive pipeline fire burning for hours Monday near Houston began after a vehicle struck an above-ground valve, officials confirmed.

Deer Park authorities and FBI agents reported no evidence of terrorist activity, deeming it an isolated incident. Investigations to identify the driver continue.

The explosion, causing towering flames, prompted evacuations and melted neighborhood playground equipment. Operators shut off the valve, but firefighters could only monitor the area until the fire extinguished itself. This process could last until Tuesday, said Mayor Jerry Mouton Jr.

Authorities were cautious about speculating the cause, though a burned car was found near the flame's source. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer acknowledged vehicle collision reports but provided no additional details.

One minor firefighter injury occurred. Nearly 1,000 homes were evacuated, said La Porte spokesperson Lee Woodward. Residents described hearing the explosion and witnessing intense flames.

Students sheltered at public schools as evacuations continued. Environmental concerns arose, with experts emphasizing that letting the fire burn out was safer to avoid volatile organic releases. Early air monitoring showed no immediate health threats.

Despite its common occurrence in Houston's petrochemical hub, such events raise ongoing safety and environmental questions.

