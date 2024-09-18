John Kerry Calls for Overhaul of Global Trade Rules

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday called for a comprehensive reassessment of global trade rules, criticizing the World Trade Organization as 'neutered.'

Speaking at the Gastech energy conference in Houston, Kerry, who recently stepped down as President Joe Biden's climate envoy, emphasized the need for cooperation with China on climate issues. He also expressed his disapproval of the increasing reliance on tariffs against Chinese imports, a strategy employed by both Biden and former President Donald Trump to support U.S. industry and renewable energy projects.

'I'm not big on tariffs at all,' Kerry said. 'I think historically tariffs have proven to be very problematic for the marketplace and countries. I'm more in favor of creating incentives for the things you want to promote.' Kerry further stressed the urgency of permitting clean energy projects, criticizing the lengthy review processes that hinder progress.

