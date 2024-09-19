Left Menu

B L Kashyap Secures Major Rs. 221 Crore EPC Contract in Bangalore

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. has secured a new order worth Rs. 221 crores from SSS Realty & Co. for civil, structural, and allied works in Koramangala, Bangalore. This addition brings their order book to Rs. 3546 crores. Karnataka plays a crucial role in their growth strategy with 43% of the total orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:49 IST
B L Kashyap Secures Major Rs. 221 Crore EPC Contract in Bangalore
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, 19 September 2024: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 NSE: BLKASHYAP), a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company, has been awarded a Rs. 221 crore contract by SSS Realty & Co. The project focuses on civil, structural, and allied works in Koramangala, Bangalore.

This new order brings the company's current order book to approximately Rs. 3546 crores, excluding GST. Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., expressed his satisfaction with the new project, citing it as a significant addition to the company's strong portfolio in Karnataka. Karnataka contributes 43% to the overall order book, underscoring its strategic importance.

B L Kashyap has a long-standing reputation for delivering large-scale, complex infrastructure projects. The company boasts a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India and has completed over 250 projects. The new project aligns with their core values of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024