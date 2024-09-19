B L Kashyap Secures Major Rs. 221 Crore EPC Contract in Bangalore

New Delhi, 19 September 2024: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 NSE: BLKASHYAP), a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company, has been awarded a Rs. 221 crore contract by SSS Realty & Co. The project focuses on civil, structural, and allied works in Koramangala, Bangalore.

This new order brings the company's current order book to approximately Rs. 3546 crores, excluding GST. Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., expressed his satisfaction with the new project, citing it as a significant addition to the company's strong portfolio in Karnataka. Karnataka contributes 43% to the overall order book, underscoring its strategic importance.

B L Kashyap has a long-standing reputation for delivering large-scale, complex infrastructure projects. The company boasts a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India and has completed over 250 projects. The new project aligns with their core values of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)